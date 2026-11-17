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Three years after one of the biggest scandals ever to rock world football, Luis Rubiales is back in the headlines after his suspension officially came to an end, leaving him free to return to football posts and even to stand again for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation.

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Rubiales completed his second suspension on Tuesday, 17 November. The former Spanish federation president had been barred from holding any federation-related post at national level over his infamous kiss on Jenni Hermoso and his controversial conduct at the 2023 Women's World Cup final, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

He was hit with two separate sanctions over the same incident. The first, from FIFA, ended last August and banned him from all football activity at both national and international level.

The second, which has now expired, came from the Spanish sports arbitration court at the request of the Higher Sports Council. It was split in two: a year and a half for kissing Jenni Hermoso, and another year and a half for his behaviour in the VIP box. There, he made gestures deemed inappropriate at the time, including touching his genitals.

With the ban lifted, the path back is open. In theory, Rubiales could once again lead the Royal Spanish Football Federation if he wins the next election.

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The sporting sanctions were entirely separate from the case heard by the ordinary courts, which drew huge media attention in Spain and around the world.

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Two years after the incident, the National Court in Alcalá de Henares convicted Rubiales of sexual assault. It fined him €10,800, plus €3,000 in compensation to the victim for civil liability. The court did, however, acquit him and three other employees of coercion.

Nor is that his only legal battle. The former president is also caught up in the investigation into the Super Cup and the construction work at the La Cartuja stadium, a case that remains ongoing.

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Rubiales has denied reports linking him to other conduct, including revelations by the newspaper "El Confidencial" that he may have made payments to media outlets to counter negative coverage and prop up his administration.

The same paper also reported that he was involved in renewed efforts to explore a return to a prominent role within the federation, alongside other employees the new administration had dismissed or sidelined.

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Rafael Louzán took the reins at Las Rozas after winning the December 2024 election, and one of his aims was to erase every trace of Rubiales's influence from Spanish football's governing body.

He has overhauled the federation from top to bottom, and results on the pitch have backed him up: success in both men's and women's football, plus a renewed contract for head coach Luis de la Fuente.

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So will Rubiales stand again for the post in which, among other initiatives, he led the bid to host the 2030 World Cup?

He has made frequent television appearances and published a book, "Kill Rubiales", setting out his version of everything that happened. Yet he has never publicly signalled any intention of returning to football, preferring to pursue his business activities "to earn a living".

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Rumours of a comeback persist all the same. What's certain is that the suspension blocking his candidacy is now completely over.