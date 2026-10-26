Martínez Munuera, the referee of the Clásico between Barcelona and their guests Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, condemned the Barça supporters.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 on their own turf in the first-round Clásico of La Liga.

According to the newspaper "Marca", the Clásico produced a regrettable scene. A section of Barcelona fans, stationed at the end where the Real Madrid players were celebrating the second goal, began hurling objects at the Royal club's players.

Kylian Mbappé's second goal, which settled the match at 1-2, sparked the trouble.

Martínez Munuera wrote in the report: "In the 87th minute, during the away team's celebration of their goal, a water bottle and a can of Coca-Cola were thrown from the stand at the north end, which was occupied mostly by the home team's fans, as was clear from their clothing and their chants. Neither object struck any player."

The referee explained that he had to trigger the protocol, stopping the match because of the incident: "Given these events, the first phase of the object-throwing protocol was activated, and this was announced over the internal public address system."

He added: "As a result, the match was halted for one minute and twenty seconds. No similar incidents occurred during the rest of the match."