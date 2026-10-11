Jules Koundé, the Barcelona defender, is no longer unsellable as he once was, after being reduced to a secondary role under Hansi Flick.

Koundé (27) had moved from Sevilla to Barcelona in the summer of 2022 for 50 million euros, and for a long time remained one of the team's mainstays.

His standing has slipped sharply, though. Koundé has featured in just four La Liga matches this season and sat out the last three on the bench. He completed 90 minutes in the league only once, against Rayo Vallecano, and went the distance in the Champions League against Feyenoord.









According to a Football Insider report carried by the German newspaper Bild, Liverpool are weighing up the deal, and around 70 million euros could be enough to get it done, bearing in mind that "there are no official negotiations as yet".

Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

Spanish outlet Sport also confirmed that Barcelona will only sell Koundé for a very high offer, after earlier talk of a figure of around 50 million euros. The French defender's contract at Barcelona runs until 2030.

Read also: Vinícius chaos: a unique refereeing case in La Liga history

Koundé a suitable deal to strengthen Liverpool's defence

Liverpool want a right-back. Conor Bradley could be out until next year, Jeremie Frimpong has not convinced, and Ronald Araújo, on loan from Barcelona, is no classic right-back.

Joe Gomez may also leave in the summer, whereas Koundé can fill in at right-back or centre-back.

Anfield is not the only English destination in play. Sport say Koundé has also caught the eye of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, and his name was previously linked unofficially with Bayern Munich.

Where he stands remains murky. The same Spanish newspaper reckons he may consider a change of scene in January, while other reports claim he turned down Liverpool's enquiry on the spot and wants to win back his starting place under Flick.