Why PSV are wearing a special shirt against sc Heerenveen

PSV will face sc Heerenveen next Friday in a special shirt. The Eindhoven club are paying tribute to club icon Coen Dillen, who would have turned 100 this Monday.

Dillen, who died in 1990, scored no fewer than 43 Eredivisie goals in the 1956/57 season, a record that still stands. When strikers hit a rich vein of form, the so-called Coen Dillen index is often mentioned, but the PSV icon still hasn't been knocked off his throne.

Against Heerenveen on Friday, PSV will wear a shirt inspired by Dillen's glory years at the Philips Stadion. The logo from that era will also return for a one-off on the Eindhoven club's shirt.

PSV have also designed a special typeface for the squad numbers and, for this one occasion, the players' names will not appear on the back. That nods to the way shirts were designed in the 1950s.

Next matches PSV Eredivisie 14:00 HEE

On their website, PSV paid tribute to Dillen. ''His unprecedented goalscoring output made him a star on the pitch, but away from it he remained above all himself. While he was stringing goals together for PSV at the weekend, during the week he was simply in the cigar shop. No diva behaviour, no delusions of grandeur. For Dillen, it was all just part of life.''



''That modesty forms the common thread in the campaign in honour of Coen Dillen. The focus here is not only on a top scorer, but above all on the person behind the footballer. An Eindhoven man who let his feet do the talking and, despite his achievements, always kept both feet on the ground,'' the PSV board add.

Alongside the tribute, PSV have released a video centred on Dillen. It gives a leading role to a supporter looking back on his younger years, when Dillen made a name for himself as a striker.