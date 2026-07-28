A new front has opened in the conflict between La Liga president Javier Tebas and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Tebas hit back in sharp tones at the lengthy statement Infantino published on his Instagram account, branding it "pathetic" and questioning the true motives behind the defensive timing of the message.

Last Monday, Infantino posted a lengthy message across 15 slides on his personal account and FIFA's official Instagram account. He fiercely defended the organisation of the World Cup, endorsed the refereeing standards adopted, and attacked those he described as "spreaders of hatred and false rumours", stressing that FIFA is "on the front lines organising and delivering the best show in the world" while others criticise it.

Tebas fired back swiftly and harshly on his official account. He opened by saying: "Today, Gianni Infantino wrote a pathetic message on his Instagram account and on FIFA's account", before casting doubt on the content and timing of the FIFA president's post.

The Spanish official kept the tone sharp: "No one denies that football is about emotion and unity, but transparency, good governance and accountability are never hatred; they are a duty. Strong institutions do not question the credibility of those who ask questions; they answer them."

He wasn't finished. Tebas went further still, aiming a message straight at Infantino: "A thought, Gianni: when a leader dedicates an entire message to discrediting those who carry out legitimate scrutiny, it is natural to wonder... why now in particular? Is there something that explains this defensive tone? Is something happening that we don't know about?" The barb pointed clearly at his suspicions of hidden reasons behind the FIFA president's desperate defence.

This escalation is the latest in a long-running feud between the pair. Their disputes tend to circle the same themes: governance and transparency in the running of world football, the organisation of international tournaments, and the battle for influence between European football institutions and the international federation.