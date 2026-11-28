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Mattia Liberali reflects on his past, present and future.

Como attacking midfielder Mattia Liberali, born in 2007 and formerly of Milan, told SportWeek, the weekly magazine published on Saturday with La Gazzetta dello Sport: "My first senior Italy call-up? I was playing FC 27 on my PlayStation to try out my card. Finally, I should add: in the preceding months, between matches and travelling, I'd hardly ever found the time. I scored several goals with my character, but he wasn't very good. I've put him through an evolution and he's improving."

"I saw a message from Caqueret in the team chat: 'Well done, Matti!' I opened WhatsApp and everyone had congratulated me. Then I went on Instagram and the first post that came up was a video of Mancini reading out the names of the players called up. Mine was among them. My first phone call was to my parents. They know me well. They know I'm not someone who expresses everything I'm feeling. They said, 'Are you happy or not?' because I didn't seem to be. I couldn't wait, but I'm a very practical person. I wanted to go there and experience it. That's it. I can't get too excited beforehand."

"It was strange at Coverciano. I'd been there before with the youth national teams, but it's a completely different experience with the senior side. You feel a different kind of pressure. Then there were the new team-mates, players from Manchester City, Arsenal and Inter. I already knew Calafiori and he helped me. On the pitch, there was Donnarumma, and Gatti is someone who really keeps you on your toes. Then Bonucci and Bollini too, who had already been my coach."

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"Mancini didn't say anything in particular to me. In football terms, he just spoke about two or three movements. Otherwise, he welcomed me and told me to stay calm."

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"What did Cisse and I say to each other? Football is unpredictable and everything happens so quickly. It feels like a lifetime ago, but it's only been a year. What really made me laugh was the press conference, because it feels like only the other day we were together in the Catanzaro dressing room."

"Serie B wasn't easy at first. It was my first experience away from home and I was coming from a club like Milan. A lot of young players underestimate the difference between the Primavera and Serie B. The manager, the director and the staff helped me a lot. I spent the first few months in the gym building muscle. I wasn't playing. They told me to stay calm, but it was tough. Once you start seeing the first results, though, you realise you're on the right path. It always depends on you: how much effort and dedication you put in. I've gained 7 kilos of muscle, but I still need to gain more. I really feel the difference when I play, especially in challenges with other players. It's not as if I'm a bodybuilder now, mind you."

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"Milan selling me? Honestly, I hadn't understood their reasons. At Catanzaro I had to question myself more, and it really helped me to look inward and get to know myself. Last summer, I was honoured by Milan's interest. I'd also received messages from the management, important people at the club. But my agent Alessandro Lucci and I had decided from the outset that I would go to Como to develop gradually. The decision had already been made, and I was a thousand per cent committed to it, with no second thoughts. Over the years, I've realised you have to make your own decisions. You can take advice, of course, but the final say has to be yours."

"Fabregas and I spoke, but there wasn't much to say. It was enough to look at the team and their style of play. I think it suits my qualities well. Como are a young club, made up of humble but ambitious lads who all have their heads screwed on. That's helping everyone in the city grow attached to the team."

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"Nico Paz impressed me with his physical strength. His build is really impressive. I didn't expect that. Then there's his work ethic, his humility and the defensive side of his game too."

"Baturina is incredibly strong mentally, confident and arrogant in just the right measure."

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"Who would I choose as a team-mate for the rest of my career? Caqueret. He's a machine and never stops. I let him do the running while I play."

"Maurizio Viscidi, the head of Italy's youth national teams, said I'm the most Spanish talent in Italian football? In football terms, I can see why. I really like that way of playing. And here at Como, our style of play is quite Spanish. I have so much to improve and I'd like to be more aware of my footballing qualities."

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"Dinner with Olise? I'd ask him how he manages to stay so calm in every situation and focused despite being in the spotlight, including because of the way he carries himself."