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Mattia Liberali discusses his Milan past, life at Como and what lies ahead.

The Como attacking midfielder, born in 2007 and formerly of Milan, told SportWeek, the weekly magazine published on Saturday with La Gazzetta dello Sport: "My first senior national-team call-up? I was playing FC 27 on my PlayStation to try out my card. Finally, I should add: in the months before, between matches and trips away, I'd hardly ever found the time. I scored several goals with my character, but he wasn't very good. I've put him through an evolution and he's improving."

"I saw the message Caqueret had written in the team chat: 'Well done, Matti!' I opened WhatsApp and everyone had congratulated me. Then I went on Instagram and the first post I saw was the video of Mancini naming the players called up. My name was there too. The first people I called were my parents. They know me well. They know I'm not someone who shows 100 per cent of what I'm feeling. They said, 'Are you happy or not?' because I didn't seem to be. I couldn't wait, but I'm a very practical person: I wanted to go there and experience it. That's all. I can't get too excited beforehand."

"It was strange at Coverciano. I'd been there before with the youth national teams, but with the senior team it's a completely different thing. You feel a different weight of responsibility. Then there were new team-mates, people who play for Manchester City, Arsenal and Inter. I already knew Calafiori and he helped me. On the pitch, Donnarumma, and Gatti is also someone who keeps you focused. Then Bonucci and Bollini too, who had already been my coach."

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"Mancini didn't say anything in particular to me. In football terms, just two or three movements. Apart from that, he welcomed me and told me to stay calm."

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"What did Cisse and I say to each other? Football is unpredictable. Everything happens so quickly: it feels like a lifetime ago, but it's actually only a year. What really made me laugh was the press conference, given that it felt like only the other day we were together in the Catanzaro dressing room."

"Serie B wasn't easy at first. It was my first experience away from home and I was coming from an environment like Milan's. A lot of young players underestimate the difference between a Primavera side and Serie B. The manager, director and staff helped me a lot. I spent the first few months in the gym building muscle. I wasn't playing. They told me to stay calm, but it was tough. Then, when you see the first results, you understand you're on the right path. It always depends on you: how much effort and dedication you put in. I've put on 7 kilos of muscle, but I still need to put on more. I really feel the difference when I play, especially in challenges with other players. It's not as if I'm a bodybuilder now, though."

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"Milan selling me? Honestly, I hadn't understood Milan's reasons. At Catanzaro, I had to question myself more, and that helped me a lot to look inward and get to know myself. Last summer, I was honoured by Milan's interest. I'd also received messages from the management, important figures at the club. But, together with my agent Alessandro Lucci, I chose from the outset to go to Como so I could develop gradually: the decision had already been made. And I'd made it a thousand per cent, with no second thoughts. Over the years, I've realised you have to make your own decisions, and only you can make them. You can take advice, of course, but the final word has to be yours."

"Fabregas and I spoke, but there wasn't much to say. It was enough to look at the team and their style of play: I think it suits my qualities well. Como are a young club made up of humble but ambitious players who all have their heads screwed on. That's helping all the city's residents grow attached to the team."

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"Nico Paz impressed me with his physical strength. In terms of his build, he's truly impressive. I didn't expect it. Then there's his work ethic, his humility and his defensive work too."

"Baturina is incredibly strong mentally, confident and arrogant in just the right measure."

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"Who would I choose as a team-mate for the rest of my career? Caqueret. He's a machine and he never stops. I'd let him do the running while I play."

"Maurizio Viscidi, the head of Italy's youth national teams, said I'm the most Spanish talent in Italian football? In football terms, I can see myself in that. I really like that way of playing football. And here at Como, the style of play is quite Spanish. I have so much to improve. I'd like to be more aware of my footballing abilities."

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"Dinner with Olise? I'd ask him how he manages to stay so calm in every situation and focused despite being the centre of attention, partly because of the way he carries himself."