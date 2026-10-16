Why does Yamal watch all of Real Betis' matches?

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has revealed he never misses a Villarreal or Real Betis match in the Spanish league.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Yamal told Valdano he watches a lot of football, specifically every Premier League match and every Paris Saint-Germain match in the Champions League.

Villarreal and Real Betis are the two La Liga sides he refuses to skip. Watching them, he says, is the most enjoyable experience of the lot.

Manuel Pellegrini's Betis resemble the current Barcelona in some respects. They impose themselves on a match through possession of the ball, thanks to players who are adept at passing and controlling the tempo, such as Isco or Fornals, but they also have three attacking weapons up front who play directly, get the better of opponents in one-on-one duels out wide and arrive in the penalty area with great ferocity.

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Antony operates on the right, Abde Ezzalzouli on the left. Two extremely impressive players whose level would qualify them to play for Barcelona. In the centre of the attack, Cucho Hernandez performs the role of the goalscoring striker who battles for every ball, and he might well have been competing for the Spanish league's top scorer award had he played for a bigger club.

Barcelona face them tomorrow, and Betis arrive sharing top spot in the Champions League, level on points with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Two thrilling wins got them there. They beat Lille 3-2, then Porto by the same score, coming from behind in both.