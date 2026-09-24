Wholesale changes: Klopp and Xavi announce the starting line-ups for Germany and the Netherlands

Jürgen Klopp and Xavi Hernández have named their starting line-ups for Germany and the Netherlands, ahead of this evening's eagerly anticipated clash. The two sides open their UEFA Nations League campaign on Thursday at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Xavi chose a line-up for the Netherlands based on a (4-3-3) formation, as follows:

Goalkeeper: Bart Verbruggen.

Defence: Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Denzel Dumfries.

Midfield: Quinten Timber, Tijjani Reijnders, Ryan Gravenberch.

Attack: Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey, Crysencio Summerville.

Several Netherlands stars start on the bench, among them Nathan Aké, Jeremie Frimpong and Teun Koopmeiners.

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As for Germany, their line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen.

Defence: Philipp Troy, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Nathaniel Brown.

Midfield: Joshua Kimmich, Felix Nmecha, Jamal Musiala.

Attack: Kevin Schade, Karim Adeyemi, Kai Havertz.

Klopp sets up in a 4-2-3-1. Kimmich and Nmecha sit in central midfield, behind the trio of Schade, Musiala and Adeyemi, with Havertz leading the line. Serge Gnabry and Nadiem Amiri drop to the bench.

There's plenty riding on this one. It marks Klopp's first official match in charge of Germany, and Xavi's first official outing at the head of the Netherlands' technical staff.



