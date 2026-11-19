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Despite being only 19, Pau Cubarsí has become one of the most important defenders at Barcelona and in the Spain national team.

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In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Cubarsí named the two former Barcelona players who did the most to inspire him.

As reported by Sport, he said: "My role models are Carles Puyol and Gerard Piqué. I like both profiles: the fierce, strong defender and the defender with good technical skills."

He also picked out what set the two former Barcelona captains apart, adding: "Piqué had a bigger role in building play, but Puyol was pivotal in terms of mentality and personality."

That blend fits the profile Cubarsí is building for himself. His strength and decisiveness in defensive duels help him shine, and so does his accuracy when playing the ball out from the back.

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Barcelona legends aren't his only reference points, though. In recent years, he has also kept a close eye on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

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He added: "In recent years, I have admired Virgil van Dijk a lot. But I have also got used to analysing myself and my performance a great deal."

The defender admits he's very hard on himself when he makes a mistake.

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He explained: "I am very self-critical when I make a mistake. During a match, you are aware of every move you make, whether you have done it well or not."

Still, Pau Cubarsí insists mistakes don't affect his self-confidence: "I keep moving forward with the same mentality and try to keep mistakes to an absolute minimum."