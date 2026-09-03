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imago-sport-1082022978.jpgAlberto Gardin
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Who is he? The Real Madrid star dazzling everyone at the Bernabéu

Real Madrid
LaLiga
M. Cucurella
J. Mourinho
Spain

Real Madrid could not be happier with Marc Cucurella. Members of the coaching staff already rate the Spain international as "an elite-level player".

The Royal Club enjoyed a hugely productive summer window, landing a string of big names that included Bernardo Silva, Yan Diomande and Denzel Dumfries.

Cucurella arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu as a 2026 world champion, having played every single minute of Spain's World Cup campaign.

According to Tribuna, citing "Diario AS", it is not just his ability on the pitch that has struck a chord. His lively personality and leadership inside the dressing room made an instant impression too.

Jose Mourinho drove a clear plan this summer. The club chased experienced players to toughen up the squad's character while still investing in young talent such as Carlos Espi.

LaLiga
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Cucurella hands Mourinho two genuine options at left-back alongside Alvaro Carreras. That guarantees fierce competition for the spot across a long season.

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