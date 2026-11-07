Who does he think he is? Brazil fans attack Raphinha over Ancelotti

Raphinha has angered a large number of Brazilian fans with comments the Barcelona star made before the international break.

Raphinha said: "If the coach Carlo Ancelotti really relies on me, then he knows he has to manage my playing minutes."

He added: "I think that, as a coach, he knows how to do that, that is to manage my playing minutes. We have spoken about this matter."

According to the Tribuna website, those words went down badly with plenty of Brazilian supporters on social media.

Many Brazil fans reckon Raphinha has lost his sense of patriotism and now cares only about the interests of his club Barcelona.

Last September, Raphinha travelled thousands of kilometres to play more than 160 minutes in two friendlies against India and Australia. He came back to Barcelona with a muscle injury that kept him off the pitch for around three weeks.

Now, after his latest remarks about Ancelotti, Brazilian fans believe he no longer values his national team.

The reaction was furious. "Who does he think he is to dictate his conditions to a coach of Ancelotti's stature?" one asked.

Another replied: "You wear the Brazil national team shirt with pride, and you play whenever you are called up, it is simply that matter."

A third continued: "A disgraceful act from a player who has not yet achieved any significant accomplishment with the national team." A fourth fan explained: "If he wants a rest so badly, then he should stay at Barcelona and leave the chance for someone who actually cares about the national team to join the squad."

A fifth stated: "Imagine him having the audacity to tell Carlo Ancelotti publicly how to manage the national team squad. He plays for 60 minutes with his club, and suddenly he thinks he has the final say at the top of the national team pyramid."

One more vented: "The selfishness and sense of entitlement in Brazilian football right now have reached levels that are out of control, with a complete absence of respect for the national team shirt."

Since returning to Barcelona from that injury, Raphinha has featured in five matches without completing 90 minutes in any of them, with Hansi Flick managing his playing minutes. He has scored three goals across those five games.

In total, Raphinha has scored 19 goals and provided three assists in 13 matches across all competitions this season.