France's Thierry Henry, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star, has named his leading candidate to win the Ballon d'Or in 2026.

"France Football" magazine unveiled the thirty-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or yesterday, Tuesday. Among them sits Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé, and he has Henry's backing to land the award.

Henry told "Foot Mercato": "Had he won the World Cup, I think Lionel Messi would have won the Ballon d'Or. And Michael Olise would not have been far behind him. But Kylian Mbappé is my favourite."

He added: "Some will tell me he has not won anything. I think some people should search a little to discover that some Ballon d'Or winners did not win anything in the year before their victory."

He continued: "For me, Kylian is the best. When you see what he achieved on an individual level: top scorer in the Champions League, top scorer in La Liga, top scorer at the World Cup... Olise has the same achievement in terms of assists. It is remarkable. I would choose Kylian, with Michael Olise close behind him."

The list of candidates for the 2026 Ballon d'Or included:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona, Spain)

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea, Spain)

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich, Colombia)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, Portugal)

Gabriel (Arsenal, Brazil)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain, Georgia)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr, Senegal)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan, Argentina)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)

João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, France)

Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain, Ecuador)

Julián Quiñones (Al-Qadsiah, Mexico)

Declan Rice (Arsenal, England)

Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)

Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain, Spain)

William Saliba (Arsenal, France)

Ferran Torres (Barcelona, Spain)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich, France)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

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