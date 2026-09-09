France's Thierry Henry, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star, has named his leading candidate to win the Ballon d'Or in 2026.
"France Football" magazine unveiled the thirty-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or yesterday, Tuesday. Among them sits Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé, and he has Henry's backing to land the award.
Henry told "Foot Mercato": "Had he won the World Cup, I think Lionel Messi would have won the Ballon d'Or. And Michael Olise would not have been far behind him. But Kylian Mbappé is my favourite."
He added: "Some will tell me he has not won anything. I think some people should search a little to discover that some Ballon d'Or winners did not win anything in the year before their victory."
He continued: "For me, Kylian is the best. When you see what he achieved on an individual level: top scorer in the Champions League, top scorer in La Liga, top scorer at the World Cup... Olise has the same achievement in terms of assists. It is remarkable. I would choose Kylian, with Michael Olise close behind him."
The list of candidates for the 2026 Ballon d'Or included:
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)
Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona, Spain)
Marc Cucurella (Chelsea, Spain)
Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich, Colombia)
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, Portugal)
Gabriel (Arsenal, Brazil)
Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)
Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco)
Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain, Georgia)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)
Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr, Senegal)
Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan, Argentina)
Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France)
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)
João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)
Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, France)
Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain, Ecuador)
Julián Quiñones (Al-Qadsiah, Mexico)
Declan Rice (Arsenal, England)
Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)
Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain, Spain)
William Saliba (Arsenal, France)
Ferran Torres (Barcelona, Spain)
Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich, France)
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, Brazil)
Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)
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