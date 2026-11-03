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imago-sport-1085470656.jpgAnadolu Agency
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When will the Liverpool star return after the sudden injury? Iraola responds

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool
Fenerbahce
Liverpool
Champions League
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Premier League
R. Gravenberch
A. Iraola
Türkiye
England
Netherlands
Spain

The problem emerged before the Arsenal clash

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has fractured his heel, ruling him out of Wednesday's clash with Fenerbahce in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

The Dutchman sat out the whole of the recent defeat to Arsenal, Mikel Arteta's side winning 1-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool coach Andoni Iraola revealed that Gravenberch first felt the problem while warming up before that Arsenal fixture.

Whether the midfielder recovers in time for Sunday's trip to Crystal Palace, the Spaniard could not say.

Next matches
FB

FB

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

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LIV

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CRY

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

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LIV

Iraola told the newspaper "The Sun", when asked about the Dutchman's return: "I don't know, it's a day-by-day thing".

He added: "It's a fracture in the heel. It's about the pain. He had been suffering from some discomfort".

He continued: "If he can be available over the weekend, then that's great, and it would be a big help to us. But I can't tell you right now".

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