When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw? Date, time, teams & how to watch live

The 2025-26 Carabao Cup will soon enter the quarter-final stage and the competition has already bid farewell to a number of big-hitters, including Manchester United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Teams such as Arsenal and Liverpool remain in contention, though they will have to overcome Brighton and Crystal Palace, respectively, while Wrexham are out after losing to Welsh rivals Cardiff City.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details we know about the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

Date: October 29, 2025 Time: 10:30pm GMT (6:30pm ET) TV channel, stream: Sky Sports (UK) / Paramount+ (US)

The draw for the quarter-final of the 2025-26 Carabao Cup is set to take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

It will be held during the live television coverage of the game between Newcastle United and Tottenham, with proceedings expected to commence around 10:30pm GMT (6:30pm ET).

Where to watch the Carabao Cup draw - TV channels & live streams

The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom, whereas in the United States, it will be available to watch live on Paramount+ or the CBS Sports Network. ITV1 and ITVX will also have the draw in the UK.

Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp will help conduct the draw along with former Jamaica international Jobi McAnuff.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The eight winners from the fourth round will advance into the proverbial hat for the quarter-final draw.

Here are the ball numbers of teams that will be involved:

Brentford Cardiff CIty Fulham Arsenal or Brighton Liverpool or Crystal Palace Newcastle United or Tottenham Swansea or Manchester City Wolves or Chelsea

You can follow the results here.

When will the Carabao Cup quarter-final games be played?

The quarter-final games are provisionally scheduled to be played on the week commencing December 15.

That means they will fall during English football's traditionally busy festive period, so teams will need to manage them and their players accordingly

