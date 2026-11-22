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Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has responded to comments by Villarreal player Santi Comesaña about the pressure the Catalan club and Real Madrid put on referees.

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Flick insisted that refereeing controversy keeps cropping up, after his side's thrilling 3-2 win at Camp Nou, where they came from two goals down to beat Villarreal. The German protested numerous decisions by the referee during the match.

Flick responds

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Flick admitted he had hoped to be calmer this season but can't control his reactions in every match. He felt he needed to back his players and pass positive energy on to them during the game, particularly given the refereeing incidents in a match that ended with him picking up a yellow card.

Good communication between referees and coaching staffs, he added, could have spared everyone a lot of problems.

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Flick again took aim at referee Alejandro José Hernández Hernández, saying he wasn't happy with the way he handled the match. He was also unhappy with how the fourth official and the assistant referee dealt with the bench. They constantly watched the coaching staff, he claimed, without offering any explanation for the decisions.

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Referees need to help one another, he stressed, and dialogue should be available to clarify contentious incidents. He then urged his players to focus on improving their performances rather than worrying about the officiating.

The secret behind Barcelona's comeback

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Barcelona started poorly, Flick admitted, and made two mistakes that Villarreal punished with two goals in the opening minutes. He praised his players' reaction and the chances they created before half-time, though. After the break the organisation improved, and the team scored 3 goals in around 10 minutes.

The comeback was deserved, he insisted, against opponents with the quality to compete in the Champions League.

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Penalties

Flick also addressed Lamine Yamal's missed penalty, with Raphinha boasting an excellent record from the spot. The players make the call on the pitch, he explained, but he may rethink the order of penalty takers in future.

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He'll speak to both of them to work out the best approach, especially as both are capable of scoring from 12 yards.

Praise for Pedri and Frenkie de Jong

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Pedri was one of the best players on the pitch, according to Flick, after taking control of midfield and dictating the tempo superbly.

Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal and Fermín López also earned praise. Flick said the team are now better equipped to handle difficult matches and manage the closing minutes, even without some key players.

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Sticking to the Barcelona style after going 3-2 up, he felt, marks a new step in the team's development.

Flick explains Balde's situation

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Asked about Alejandro Balde following the full-back's meeting with his agent Jorge Mendes, Flick said he hadn't spoken to the player or his agent about it. Dealing with agents, he stressed, isn't part of his job.

He did admit it's currently difficult for the Spanish full-back to get minutes, given the impressive form of Eric García and João Cancelo in the full-back positions. Balde is in good physical and mental shape, Flick added, and Barcelona will need all of their players in the upcoming matches.

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De Jong at centre-back

Could Flick change his system to field Frenkie de Jong in midfield alongside Pedri and Rodri once everyone is fully fit? He said he'd consider it if all options were available.

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Frenkie impressed at centre-back too. Flick said he had an excellent game even though it isn't his natural position, and showed the right mentality to handle his defensive responsibilities. With Pau Cubarsí absent, playing in the centre was the best option for him in this match.

Flick's verdict on the win

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Flick closed by insisting Barcelona deserved the win after coming from two goals down to score three. What the players produced, he said, reflects their strong desire to fight and come back. He also praised the understanding between Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Gerard Martín. The team still need to improve, he admitted, but he was delighted with the level the players showed, especially in the second half.