He scored the winner for France. He's become the cornerstone at Bayern Munich and with Les Bleus. Yet in Spain's eyes, Michael Olise still stands behind Lamine Yamal.

A single question set the studio of the famous programme "El Larguero" alight: "Which forward in the world does what Lamine does?" The answer settled the most controversial comparison in Europe right now.

Zidane's new saviour

Olise began the season with the same strength as last, if not more, turning into an essential, untouchable presence for club and country. Zinedine Zidane tasted his first victory as France coach thanks to the Bayern winger, who scored the killer winner against Belgium.

Such continued brilliance raised the inevitable question: has Olise finally reached the level of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal? Presenter Manu Carreño posed it at the "El Larguero" table, and a heated debate followed.









A left foot lacking magic

Raúl Ruiz spoke first, acknowledging the Frenchman's value while weighing the age gap: "He has a wonderful left foot, and I think he is physically stronger than Lamine, but it's true that Lamine has stood out for longer than Olise."

Manu Carreño arrived at a precise formula: "Olise may be more skilful in some details, but he doesn't possess the same magic as the Spain national team player."

Kiko Narváez saw the comparison as very close, but landed on one word: creativity. "Olise plays behind the striker in extremely tight spaces, he plays with his back to goal, he creates chances, he passes, but he simply doesn't have Lamine's creativity, which is why I place Lamine a few centimetres ahead of him."

Then came the knockout blow from José Mari Bakero, who revealed the Lamine weapon that goes unappreciated: "I think Lamine has what Olise lacks, which is the abundance of his victories. Alongside his superb talent, especially in tight spaces, he has achieved a great deal."

He went on: "There is something else that has not been appreciated recently, which is his enormous defensive effort. If we compare Mbappé or any of the other forwards nominated for the Ballon d'Or, which of them puts in an effort on the wing like Lamine?"

Boldness and character

Rafa Alkorta closed the debate by backing Lamine's character: "I think Lamine, thanks to his character, is bolder and more skilful than Olise, he seems to me more distinguished, but technically and in terms of dribbling, I think they are very close."

The "El Larguero" panel landed on one conclusion. Michael Olise is a world-class player and an exceptional talent, close to the summit. But Lamine Yamal is still a step ahead, not only in talent, but in victories, in creativity in building play, and above all in a defensive effort that no Ballon d'Or nominee can match. The others wait for the ball up front. Lamine drops back to build the attack from behind.







