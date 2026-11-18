Cristiano Ronaldo's ambition at Al-Nassr is no longer tied only to scoring goals, breaking records or adding more domestic trophies to his career. A bigger achievement remains on the minds of the club's supporters, who are waiting to see their team at the summit of Asian football.
The Portuguese star boasts a record packed with European and international titles, but Saudi Arabia presents him with a different test, one that goes beyond individual achievements. Saudi journalist Sami Al-Hariri, known for his Al-Hilal allegiance, has put that challenge back in the spotlight. In a message to the Al-Nassr captain on X, he confronted both player and club with a pointed question about their ability to realise the Asian dream.
Read also: 90+ drama: Haaland embarrasses Mbappé with a frightening figure
Al-Hariri went for a deliberate dig. He pointed to the standout achievement of Ronaldo's international career, helping Portugal win the 2016 European Championship, and asked why he can't repeat that continental feat in an Al-Nassr shirt. "Since Cristiano won the Euros for Portugal, why can't he do us a favour and win Asia for Al-Nassr?" he wrote. Nor did he stop at setting Ronaldo's success with his national team against Al-Nassr's ambitions. He turned to the club's supporters, who have waited years to celebrate a major continental title while watching Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli fans celebrate their own.
Read also: Arsenal duo the victims as Real Madrid set the price for letting Vinicius go
Al-Hariri added: "How long must the dear Al-Nassr fan keep waiting? He has every right to celebrate just as the Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli fans have celebrated. How long must he wait? What's stopping you, Don?" With that, he put the onus on the Portuguese star to lead the club's project towards the achievement its supporters are waiting for.
Al-Nassr have Asian pedigree, but they have never won the Asian Champions League under any of its names. They've come close before without making it onto the podium. That makes this title one of the most notable gaps still left in their record.
Read also: Disagreement behind closed doors: Flick and Deco at odds over Barcelona's new defender
Their most notable attempt came in 1995. Al-Nassr reached the final of the Asian Club Championship, forerunner of the modern-format AFC Champions League, only to lose 1-0 to South Korea's Ilhwa Chunma at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, a golden goal in extra time settling it. They also reached the AFC Champions League semi-finals in 2020 and 2021 but fell short both times: first to Iran's Persepolis on penalties, then to Al-Hilal. That first continental title still hasn't found its way into their trophy cabinet.
Not that Al-Nassr have never lifted an Asian trophy. They won the Asian Cup Winners' Cup and the Asian Super Cup in 1998, and in 2000 became the continent's first representative at the Club World Cup, the tournament that earned them their historic nickname "Al-Alami" ("the Global One").
Their latest setback has only raised the stakes. Al-Nassr lost 1-0 to Japan's Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final in Riyadh on 16 May 2026, denying Ronaldo and his teammates a continental title that had been within the club's reach.
Big names filled the line-up, among them Sadio Mané, João Félix and Ronaldo. They still lost, and the defeat reopened the debate over whether the team can turn its technical quality into continental silverware.
Read also: The oldest record survives as Morocco's gem knocks on history's door
View Author Profile
journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
Social media accounts: