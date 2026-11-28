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A pitch invader brazenly rode an e-scooter across the pitch, interrupting a second-division match in Poland. Where were the security staff?

The incident happened on Friday evening in stoppage time, with Stal Stalowa Wola leading Legia Warsaw's second team 3-2. TV footage showed a man riding an e-scooter across the pitch, seemingly unhindered. Play stopped as security staff tried to catch him.

"We are seeing very unusual scenes on the pitch in Stalowa Wola right now. I wonder how to interpret this. It seems to me to be a fan coming onto the pitch in a way I've never seen before, on an electric scooter. I don't think anything like this has ever happened before," said a stunned Adam Delimat on PZPN+.

The authorities removed the intruder from the pitch and play resumed. Whether the spectator was subsequently arrested remained unclear. TV footage did not show him leaving the pitch. No further information was available at that stage about possible consequences for the intruder.

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Stal Stalowa Wola won 3-2. Legia had led 2-0 at half-time, but goals from Maciej Sliwa, Jakub Jelen and Maksymilian Hebel turned the match in the hosts' favour.