What is the "elixir of life" that has kept Messi and Cristiano on the pitch until now?

Modern football is witnessing a clear phenomenon: players extending their careers deep into their thirties. Surpassing 35 has become common among the stars, thanks to advances in training, sports medicine, nutrition and recovery methods.

Christopher Ayola, director of medical services at Getafe, explains the reasons behind it. Speaking to Spanish newspaper "AS", he points to players taking greater care of their health and diet. "The subject of nutrition has been a key factor for players. Today it is difficult to see a player playing while overweight."

Ayola continued: "In the old days, Maradona was not someone with toned muscles, and he was the best player in the world, whereas today's player is an athlete."

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The medical equipment inside clubs has come on enormously too. "When I arrived at Getafe in 1998, I had only one masseur, and we would travel together. Today we have 15 people in the medical staff."

That set-up now includes supplements such as magnesium and creatine, with periodic tests to detect any deficiency. Thermal imaging tracks muscle fatigue and measures oxidation markers. Physiotherapy and recovery cover wave therapy, magnetic resonance, pressure chambers, hydrotherapy, the sauna and the jacuzzi.

These methods, Ayola confirms, reduce oxidation, improve oxygenation and speed up recovery. They prolong players' careers and turn the dressing rooms of first and second division clubs into something resembling a "laboratory".

A record figure

The trend shows up clearly in the list of stars who have crossed the 35-year barrier: Cristiano Ronaldo (41), Luka Modrić (40), Lionel Messi (39), Iago Aspas (38), Robert Lewandowski (37) and Kevin De Bruyne (35).

The 2026 World Cup delivered a record figure, with eight players aged 40 or more taking part. Scot Craig Gordon (43) led the way, joined by Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, Mexican Guillermo Ochoa, German Manuel Neuer, Bosnian Edin Džeko, Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and his Uruguayan counterpart Fernando Muslera.

For comparison, no player aged 40 or more featured at a World Cup between the 1930 and 1978 editions.

Even so, Englishman Horace Harry Lowe remains an exceptional case. He played a Spanish league match for Real Sociedad at the age of 48, back in 1935, forced into action because the team travelled with only 11 players and one of them fell ill on the trip.

The oldest player to keep going in the Spanish league is Joaquín Sánchez, who played his last matches at 41.

A phenomenon in La Liga

Playing on into your forties remains a feature of Spanish football. Santi Cazorla (41) and Adrián (39) retired recently, while Raúl Albiol, approaching 41, continues with Italy's Pisa. Pepe Reina, no, Pichu Cuéllar (42) turns out for Mallorca, Christian Stuani (39) for Girona, alongside goalkeeper Dituro at Elche.

José Luis Morales also refuses to retire, despite being without a club at present. Aspas (38) has renewed his contract with Celta, and Juan Carlos (38) will play on with Girona in the 2026-2027 season.