Manchester City remain top of the Premier League table, despite their recent slip-up against Aston Villa.

The club are trying to stay away from the external noise surrounding their charge over 114 breaches of the Premier League's financial fair play rules. But manager Enzo Maresca is not only looking at the present. He has already begun studying the future.

According to the newspaper Sport, citing reports from England, Manchester City have decided to reactivate their interest in Chelsea's Malo Gusto.

The Italian coach previously oversaw Gusto's training during his spell at Stamford Bridge a few months ago, and he is ready to sit down at the negotiating table once again.

City await a sanction that could hit them financially, one that could even go as far as banning them from signing new players. Yet the club's sporting management carries on its work quietly, as if nothing had happened.

A new, expensive signing is expected in the coming month of January. The website TeamTalk reports that Manchester City will make their move for Gusto during the next winter transfer window.

City are hoping Chelsea lower their financial demands next January, after the Blues took a tougher stance during negotiations between the two clubs in the last summer transfer window.

Chelsea asked for no less than 83 million euros (70 million pounds) a few months ago in exchange for the 23-year-old.

The London club had set that same amount for the player, who graduated from the academy of France's Olympique Lyonnais before establishing himself in the Premier League following 3 years spent with Chelsea.

Put that figure in context. Achraf Hakimi remains the most expensive right-back in the world to this day, after moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2020 for 68 million euros.

English reports confirm Chelsea's demands for Gusto have dropped. Still, Manchester City's situation raises questions from various angles.

The Sky Blues may be in a hurry to wrap up new signings before a final sanction lands. That urgency could prompt other clubs to set high prices for their players, cashing in on how badly Manchester City need to settle their deals before any sanctions come into effect.