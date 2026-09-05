Italian Enzo Maresca, Real Madrid's manager, has named his side to face Coventry City in the third round of the Premier League.

Maresca handed a start to Senegalese forward Iliman Ndiaye, a recent addition to Manchester City's ranks, up front alongside Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland.

Moroccan star Ayoub Bouaddi and Argentine Enzo Fernandez drop to the bench.





Manchester City lined up as follows:

Donnarumma, Khusanov, Diaz, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, O'Reilly, Ndiaye, Rayan Cherki, Semenyo, and Haaland.

City sit top of the Premier League table on 6 points.



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