Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Coventry City have all failed to find the net across the opening three rounds of the Premier League.

The Opta statistics network reported that 2026-2027 is the first season in Premier League history to see three teams draw a blank in their first three matches: Aston Villa, Coventry and Tottenham.

Villa's campaign began disastrously. A 4-0 hammering by Brighton was followed by a single-goal defeat to Arsenal, then a goalless draw with Hull City.

Spurs have fared little better. Brentford beat them 3-0 on the opening day, Newcastle added a 2-0 win, and a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest completed a miserable start.

Coventry City opened with a 3-0 loss to Arsenal, then fell by a single goal to Hull City, before going down by the same score at hosts Manchester City.

Among Tottenham's ranks is Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, who recently joined on loan from Manchester City with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Marmoush started both of Spurs' last two matches, against Newcastle and Nottingham, but failed to make a telling impact.

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