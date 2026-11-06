What about Konsa? Arteta: Saka out of our plans for weeks

Arsenal have been dealt another painful blow. Mikel Arteta has confirmed that star man Bukayo Saka will be sidelined for several more weeks, extending the injury run hounding the London club at a decisive point of the season.

Speaking at Friday's press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Hull City, Arteta revealed that Saka has not yet recovered from the quadriceps injury he picked up against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last month.

"We are talking about weeks, let's wait and see, after the international break he will start returning to the pitch," said the Spaniard. "But unfortunately he will be out for a while."

That rules Saka out of England's two UEFA Nations League matches this month, against Croatia and Spain, allowing him to complete his treatment and rehabilitation programme away from any pressure.

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Arteta has no intention of leaning on Arsenal's medical staff to rush the winger back. The priority, he stressed, is a full recovery before any return to competition.

There was brighter news on defender Ezri Konsa, who limped off with knee pain during Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League win over Slavia Prague.

"Konsa is feeling better, we are awaiting a final assessment of his condition before deciding on his participation in the upcoming matches," Arteta concluded.