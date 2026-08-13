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Sam Vreeswijk

Translated by

Weak Ajax qualify for the Conference League play-offs despite an embarrassing display

Shelbourne vs Ajax
Shelbourne
Ajax
Conference League Qualification
J. Brandt
A. Gaaei
E. Caffrey
M. Mbeng
S. Moore

Ajax have qualified for the Conference League play-offs. The Amsterdam side were far from convincing on Thursday night in the third qualifying round, drawing 2-2 away to Irish side Shelbourne FC. Ajax won the first leg 3-1 last week, though, so they still go through. In the play-offs, Míchel Sánchez's side will face Swiss club FC Sion.

Míchel made a number of changes, including bringing in Maarten Paes in goal for the not yet fully match-fit Marc ter Stegen. Julian Brandt, meanwhile, made his full debut in the starting XI. Up front were Oliver Edvardsen, Marcos Leonardo and Maher Carrizo. Mika Godts, who is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, started on the bench.

Both teams started cautiously, but Ajax gradually edged towards the opening goal. Carrizo first fired wide, then Anton Gaaei struck the outside of the post.

After 20 minutes, it was 0-1 after all. From a short corner, Julian Brandt whipped the ball in with pace, and his cross flew straight into the net untouched.

Ajax did not hold that lead for long. Evan Caffrey's deflected effort from distance beat Maarten Paes for 1-1. Paes then stopped Rodrigo Freitas putting the Irish side ahead with a header.

Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
SC Heerenveen crest
SC Heerenveen
HEE
Premier Division
Shamrock Rovers crest
Shamrock Rovers
SHA
Shelbourne crest
Shelbourne
SHE

As half-time neared, Ajax regained a little control. Goalkeeper Eddie Beach still kept out an effort from Owen Wijndal, but he had no chance when Gaaei unleashed a thunderous strike for 2-1.

The second half was poor from Ajax. They let Shelbourne dictate the game and were fortunate at times. That was the case when Milan Mbeng poked home at the far post, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

Then, shortly before time, it became 2-2. Substitute Sean Moore beat Caio Henrique and blasted the deserved equaliser into the far corner. That was how it finished, and Ajax could finally breathe again.

Next up is Sion in the play-offs, to be played on Thursday 20 and 27 August. Last season's fourth-placed side in the Swiss league knocked out Armenian club FC Noah 4-3 on aggregate. Ajax are away first, then at home a week later.

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