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Manchester City could not accept the way their clash with Arsenal ended, after victory slipped through their fingers in a thrilling 2-2 draw. A series of refereeing decisions provoked furious protests and angered the team's players, coaching staff and supporters, and it prompted the club to take formal action to demand clear explanations from officials for what happened.

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City said in an official statement: "We are extremely disappointed by a number of refereeing decisions made during today's match against Arsenal." The club added: "We will be writing formally to ProRef on Monday to request a full explanation of the key decisions in the match, with regard to both the on-field decision-making process and the use of VAR."

Manchester City expect a detailed response from the refereeing body, and they made their position clear: "We will continue to represent and defend the interests of the club, our players and our supporters."

Three incidents that sparked City's anger

Erling Haaland put Manchester City ahead at the Emirates Stadium in the 34th minute, capitalising on a superb pass from Josko Gvardiol. Kai Havertz levelled for Arsenal in the 39th minute. Early in the second half, Enzo Fernandez restored the visitors' lead with a brilliant goal in the 47th minute, finishing off a move that began with a fine run from Ayyoub Bouaddi. City looked set for a valuable win.

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Then the closing stages turned the game on its head. Jurrien Timber equalised for Arsenal in the 83rd minute from an Eberechi Eze corner, and City's players protested furiously. They saw a clear foul on their Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

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Donnarumma came out to claim the ball and took an elbow from Gabriel on the back of the neck. Even so, the goal stood after a VAR review that focused on a possible handball by Timber. The officials neither disallowed it nor gave a foul in the Manchester City goalkeeper's favour, and the club considered this one of the main decisions requiring an explanation.

Gyokeres handball adds fuel to the fire

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The equaliser wasn't the end of City's complaints. In stoppage time, a Josko Gvardiol header was flying towards the Arsenal goal when Viktor Gyokeres stopped it with his arm, according to footage of the incident. It triggered a fresh wave of anger and widespread controversy.

VAR reviewed the incident, but the referee still didn't award Manchester City a penalty. That only intensified the protests from City's players, who felt the ball had struck the Arsenal striker's arm and blocked an effort that was on target. Along with the Donnarumma episode, this incident became the focus of the complaints that pushed the club's management into formal action.

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Doku incident adds to the list of complaints

A third incident sharpened the criticism further. Bruno Guimaraes pulled Jeremy Doku's hair during a challenge while the Manchester City player was on a yellow card. The former Newcastle man escaped any further punishment.