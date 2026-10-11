Fahad Al-Hariﬁ, the former Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia star, has made striking comments about "Al-Alami's" ability to stop Al-Hilal, after the latter's 3-2 win over Al-Ittihad on Saturday evening in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League, which saw them reclaim top spot in the standings. His old club, he insisted, have the tools to beat their traditional rivals.

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Al-Harifi believes Al-Nassr can handle Al-Hilal thanks to the defensive organisation the side are currently showing and the system they rely on. There's a condition, though. Keep the squad complete and lose none of the influential players, because a full complement of stars would give "Al-Alami" a far better chance in the head-to-head meetings.

Speaking during television comments in which he discussed the race for the Saudi league title, the former Al-Nassr star said: "Al-Nassr, with their defensive organisation, their current system and their cohesion, provided none of the team's current stars are missing, Al-Alami are capable of stopping Al-Zaeem."

Praise for Al-Nassr's potential was not the end of it. Al-Harifi also took aim at Al-Hilal's performance despite that thrilling win over Al-Ittihad, arguing the side are nowhere near their best technical level and that topping the table hides problems, particularly at the back.

On the reasons behind that dip, Al-Harifi said: "In my opinion, Al-Hilal are not producing the best performance because of Inzaghi's methodology and their defensive retreat, and there are errors in positioning, so Al-Nassr are the closest to stopping Al-Hilal." Handle those gaps well, the former star believes, and opponents can exploit the spaces and get at Al-Zaeem's goal.



