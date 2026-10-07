"We are not a one-star team": what did the Saudi Arabia team manager mean?

Fahd Al-Mufarrej, the Saudi Arabia national team manager, made striking statements after winning the Arabian Gulf Cup for the fourth time in Saudi Arabia's history. The achievement, he explained, came down to the hard work of the group.

Al-Mufarrej had imposed a number of disciplinary measures during the camp. He banned Saudi Arabia's stars from using their phones after midnight, and he excluded Musab Al-Juwayr at the start of the camp.

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Speaking to the Qatari "Al-Kass" network after lifting the title, Al-Mufarrej said: "I always tell the national team players, you must not be arrogant. No matter how far you reach as a player, you must have humility and not be conceited."

He added: "We are not a one-star team, and the proof is winning the title and the wonderful spirit shown by all the players, and I thank them for everything."

Some read those words as a veiled message to Musab Al-Juwayr, particularly after the Saudi Arabian Football Federation refused to reveal the real reason for his exclusion.

Saudi Arabia sealed the Gulf Cup for the fourth time in their history by beating the UAE 2-0.