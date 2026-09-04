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Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Watkins leads Al-Hilal's attack in the derby against Al-Shabab: this is Martinelli's situation

Al Shabab vs Al Hilal
Al Shabab
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
O. Watkins
G. Martinelli
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
England
Brazil
Italy

Inzaghi announces the Zaeem's line-up

Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi has handed new English striker Ollie Watkins a starting berth for the Saudi Roshn League clash with Al-Shabab.

The Italian's side travel to the SHG Arena in Riyadh this Friday for the fifth round of the Roshn League.

Watkins leads the line for the first time after Inzaghi named his side for the derby. The frontman came off the bench to score in the 3-0 win over Al-Ahli last Tuesday in the third round.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Alongside the England striker are Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville and Sultan Al-Mandash. Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, the new arrival from Arsenal, drops to the bench.

Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

Inzaghi has also restored Mohamed Kanno to midfield, where he partners Serbia's Sergej Milinković-Savić and Portugal's Ruben Neves. That leaves Nasser Al-Dawsari among the substitutes.

At the back, Hassan Tambakti and Moteb Al-Harbi come in to cover for the injured Ali Lajami and French full-back Theo Hernandez.

Al-Hilal go into the derby top of the Saudi League on 12 points, ahead of second-placed Al-Nassr on goal difference. Al-Shabab sit thirteenth with three points.

Al-Hilal lined up as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou
  • Defence: Mohammed Al-Mahzari - Kalidou Koulibaly - Hassan Tambakti - Moteb Al-Harbi
  • Midfield: Mohamed Kanno - Sergej Milinković-Savić - Ruben Neves
  • Attack: Sultan Al-Mandash - Ollie Watkins - Crysencio Summerville
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