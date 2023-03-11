WATCH: What was Hotto thinking?! Orlando Pirates star's mistake hands Venda equaliser

Deon Hotto handed Venda Football Academy an unlikely equaliser after his poor decision-making in defence.

Hotto’s poor defending saw Venda score

The left-back failed to clear the ball at the back

32-year-old provided the assist for Pirates’ goal

WHAT HAPPENED: With Pirates leading the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match 1-0 at halftime, Hotto failed to clear the ball and instead ran with it towards his own goal.

The defender had the option of passing it to goalkeeper Sipho Chaine but opted to bypass him after which a heavy touch saw the ball fall to an unmarked Edmore Chirambadare and the former Kaizer Chiefs star hammered home past the goalkeeper to draw level in the 49th minute.

It was bitter-sweet for Hotto who had provided the assist for the opening goal when Kermit Erasmus headed home his cross in the 24th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates had bossed the first half although the lower league side had a couple of opportunities which were well saved by Chaine.

The Buccaneers are seeking to avoid an upset and make it to the quarter-final but Venda made life difficult for the them in the second half after finding the equaliser.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates are hoping that their star quality and experience will see them past the fearless Venda after the match went into extra time.