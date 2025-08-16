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Premier League
team-logoTottenham
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoBurnley
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Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Tottenham vs Burnley Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League
Tottenham
Tottenham vs Burnley
Burnley

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tottenham HotspurhostBurnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday for their Premier League opener.

Spurs come into the match after a penalty defeat to PSG in the UEFA Super Cup, displaying encouraging moments but revealing defensive and squad depth issues to address under new manager Thomas Frank. 

For fans eager to catch the Tottenham vs Burnley Premier League clash, finding the right streaming service is crucial. While you prepare to enjoy the match, it's also a great time to explore some exciting betting opportunities. If you're considering placing a wager, you might want to check out the Lucky Fish promo code, which offers new users a chance to enhance their betting experience. This promo code can provide additional value, making your betting journey even more thrilling as you follow the action on the pitch.

How to watch Tottenham vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

RegionTV / Live stream
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaDAZN, fubo
FranceCanal+
GermanySky Sports
UKNot available
Ireland RepublicPremier Sports
IndiaHotstar
SpainDAZN, Moviestar
South AfricaDstv, SuperSport
USPeacock

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US, but there is no broadcast in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Burnley kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET / 3 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs Burnley lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestBUR
1
G. Vicario
23
P. Porro
37
M. van de Ven
17
C
C. Romero
24
D. Spence
29
P. Sarr
15
L. Bergvall
14
A. Gray
9
Richarlison
22
B. Johnson
20
M. Kudus
1
M. Dubravka
22
O. Sonne
3
Q. Hartman
2
K. Walker
5
M. Esteve
18
H. Ekdal
28
H. Mejbri
29
J. Laurent
11
J. Anthony
24
C
J. Cullen
9
L. Foster

5-4-1

BURAway team crest

TOT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Frank

BUR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Parker

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Tottenham team news

Thomas Frank has brought tactical versatility to Spurs, who worked cohesively in their Super Cup performance, with promising debuts from Joao Palhinha and attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus. Kudus, especially, has emerged as a key threat, showing speed and strength.

Tottenham are without playmaker James Maddison, wing-back Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, Manor Solomon, Bryan Gil, and young defender Kota Takai. All are confirmed absentees for kick-off, while Yves Bissouma may rejoin after being omitted midweek due to punctuality issues.

Cristian Romero has taken over the captain’s armband following Son Heung-Min’s departure to Los Angeles FC.

Burnley team news

Managed by Scott Parker, Burnley produced a historic Championship campaign last season, conceding just 16 goals and keeping 30 clean sheets. However, they have lost their last three opening-day fixtures in the Premier League and have struggled defensively at the top-flight level.

The Clarets have been ambitious in the transfer market, recruiting Chelsea trio Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, and Bashir Humphreys. Champions League winner Kyle Walker has also joined and could start at right-back.

Long-term absentees Zeki Amdouni and Benson Manuel remain sidelined, but new signings Martin Dubravka, Zian Flemming, Bashir Humphrys, Jordan Beyer, and Connor Roberts are available after shaking off pre-season knocks.

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last 5 matches

BUR

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

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