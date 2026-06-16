Where to watch Egypt in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

When and where?

World Cup - Grp. G BC Place Vancouver

Group G Table

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

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Who are Egypt's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G opponents?

Date (EEST) Opponent Venue Kick-off Time (EEST) Jun 15 🇧🇪 Belgium Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington, USA) 22:00 EEST Jun 22 🇳🇿 New Zealand BC Place (Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN) 04:00 EEST Jun 27 🇮🇷 Iran Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington, USA) 06:00 EEST

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Egypt?

In Egypt and across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the exclusive broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are held by beIN SPORTS. The network will provide comprehensive, live coverage of all 104 matches of the expanded tournament.

Premium Cable & Satellite Television

beIN SPORTS MAX Channels: beIN has launched a dedicated bouquet of six MAX channels exclusively to handle the massive volume of tournament fixtures.

beIN SPORTS 4K HDR: For viewers with compatible televisions and premium tiers, matches will be broadcast in ultra-high-definition with enhanced visual clarity.

Multilingual Coverage: * Arabic: Continuous live coverage and extensive daily studio programming will run on beIN SPORTS MAX 1 to 4.

English: Dedicated English studio analysis and live matches will broadcast 15 hours daily on beIN SPORTS MAX 5 .

French: Complete French language match feeds will be handled on beIN SPORTS MAX 6 .

Digital Live Streaming

For cord-cutters and mobile viewers in Egypt, the entire tournament can be streamed live and on-demand through beIN's official over-the-top (OTT) digital platforms:

TOD: The network's premier subscription streaming app will mirror all live linear feeds and offer exclusive digital match content.

beIN CONNECT: Accessible via web browsers, tablets, and smart TVs for existing network subscribers.

Egypt's 2026 World Cup Campaign

Eight years after their long-awaited appearance on the global stage in Russia which snapped a twenty-eight-year tournament drought, Egypt are finally back on football's biggest stage. The Pharaohs are entering a promising new era, seamlessly blending the veteran leadership of mainstays like Mohamed Salah with a dynamic, highly energetic new generation. For the passionate Egyptian fanbase, this return to the World Cup is more than just a qualification; it is the culmination of a massive transitional period aimed at reclaiming their status as one of Africa's premier footballing heavyweights.

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Their journey to North America was defined by an impressive and largely dominant qualifying campaign. Securing their berth in comfortable fashion, the Pharaohs finished their African preliminary group completely unbeaten with eight victories and two draws. The undisputed driving force behind this run was Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, whose blistering form yielded a staggering nine goals during qualification, making him one of the most lethal attackers in the African preliminaries. Under the guidance of Egyptian manager Hossam Hassan, who took the reins in early 2024, Egypt navigated the qualifiers with a renewed sense of purpose and resilience.

Tactically, Hassan, who brings valuable legendary pedigree as the nation's all-time greatest goalscorer, has implemented a system heavily reliant on rigid defensive organization and clinical transitional play. Recognizing the sheer athletic proficiency of players like Omar Marmoush, Trézéguet, and Emam Ashour, Hassan prefers a compact setup that breeds structural solidarity and restricts space for the opposition. While his approach has been highly effective in securing results, it will be thoroughly tested on the global stage. The manager will need to ensure his pragmatic system translates into consistent attacking variety, avoiding the trap of becoming too deeply pinned or blunt when attempting to withstand and counter the resilient, world-class offenses they are guaranteed to face in Group G.