WATCH: Lionel Messi waves at fans as he arrives at Inter Miami for first training session

New signing Lionel Messi has been spotted driving into the club for his first training session with Inter Miami.

Messi set to be unveiled

Spotted driving into club

Miami debut on the horizon

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has already been making waves in Miami after flying in following a family holiday. The World Cup winner has already been spotted shopping in a local supermarket and has now been seen driving into training with his new club for the first time. Messi gave a quick wave to fans waiting outside as he headed inside to link up with his new team-mates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has been plenty of excitement generated by Messi's arrival already and that is likely to increase in the coming days. Messi is expected to be joined at Inter Miami shortly by former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is set to be unveiled by Inter Miami on Sunday in a major event. The World Cup winner is then expected to make his debut for his new club on July 21 against Cruz Azul in the opening match of the Leagues Cup.