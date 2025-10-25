How to watch today's Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liverpool finally snapped their winless streak in emphatic fashion, dismantling Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League midweek. Now, Arne Slot's men shift their focus back to Premier League action with a tricky trip to Brentford on the horizon.

Brentford vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date Saturday, October 25, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm CET Venue Gtech Community Stadium Location Brentford, England

The Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool will be played at 17,250-capacity Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm CET on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool online in the US - TV channels & live streams

The Reds had endured a frustrating four-game stretch without victory, a run that began with that heartbreaking last-minute defeat to Crystal Palace last month. What followed was a narrow 1-0 setback at Galatasaray, and then a deflating loss at Stamford Bridge, where Estevao's late strike sealed it for Chelsea.

Last weekend's clash with Manchester United only deepened Liverpool's woes, as Harry Maguire stunned Anfield with an 84th-minute winner that silenced the Kop.

But there was a welcome change in mood midweek. In Germany, Liverpool rediscovered their swagger, brushing aside Frankfurt with style. Hugo Ekitike struck against his former club after Rasmus Kristensen, once of Leeds, had given the Bundesliga side an early lead. It was the kind of response that showed Slot's project still has bite.

As for Brentford, there's a buzz back around Keith Andrews' camp. The Bees claimed their first away win under his charge last weekend, cruising past West Ham 2-0 to banish the frustration of recent weeks.

Before that, they had fallen to Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium and suffered a derby defeat to their west London rivals, Fulham. Sandwiched between those, though, was an eye-catching 3-1 triumph over Manchester United, a reminder that Brentford can sting even the heavyweights when they hit their stride.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford and Liverpool.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network. Spanish-language commentary will be available on Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Watch and live stream Brentford vs Liverpool worldwide

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, Prime Video Australia StanSport Canada DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo India JioHotstar Spain Movistar+, DAZN Netherlands, Denmark Viaplay South Africa SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League game between Brentford and Liverpool will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with streaming options available on Discovery+ and Prime Video.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while JioHotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Brentford vs Liverpool

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Brentford and Liverpool will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Saturday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning. Both clubs’ in-house platforms, BeePlay and All Red Video, will roll out full-match replays later in the evening as well.

