How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan HD FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund head to TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Wednesday with a knockout berth in their sights as they face K League champions Ulsan HD in their final Club World Cup group match.

After a lackluster goalless draw against Fluminense to kick off their campaign, the Black and Yellows rebounded with a chaotic 4-3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns. But while the result got them back on track, the performance left plenty to be desired. Dortmund were cruising at 4-1 before allowing the South African side to claw their way back, barely holding on under punishing conditions.

They'll be expected to tighten things up against an already-eliminated Ulsan side that’s struggled in the tournament. The Korean champions sit bottom of the group, having lost both of their fixtures. Most recently, they went into the break with a 2-1 lead over Fluminense, only to unravel in the second half and fall 4-2 after conceding three unanswered goals. With four points from two games, Dortmund can seal their progression with a win. Meanwhile, Ulsan have nothing but pride on the line.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD FC kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan HD FC will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Injuries continue to keep Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck sidelined, so they're unlikely to feature midweek. Expect Jobe Bellingham to get another look in the attack, while Pascal Gross and Felix Nmecha should remain fixtures in midfield.

Ulsan HD FC team news

As for Ulsan, boss Kim Pan-gon may shuffle his front line after Won-Sang Um limped off early against Fluminense. Matias Lacava could be in line to replace him alongside Erick Farias in the final third.

