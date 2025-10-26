How to watch today's Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Arsenal will aim to keep their blistering start to the campaign rolling when they welcome London foes Crystal Palace to the Emirates on Sunday, fresh off both sides’ midweek European action.

As Arsenal takes on Crystal Palace in a Premier League match, both teams are prepared for a tactical showdown. Bettors interested in elevating their game experience could take advantage of the 10bet welcome bonus, designed to provide extra value and excitement as you make your predictions on one of the season's intriguing encounters.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date Sunday, October 26, 2025 Kick-off Time 2:00 pm BST / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm CET Venue Emirates Stadium Location London, England

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be played at Emirates Stadium in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm BST / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm CET on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace online in the US - TV channels & live streams

The Gunners currently sit three points clear at the summit of the Premier League following last weekend's hard-fought win over Fulham, aided by Liverpool's surprise slump; the reigning champions have now lost three on the bounce. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have shown a newfound resilience, grinding out results that might have slipped away in past seasons. Their defensive record tells its own story, just three goals conceded so far in 2025-26, a testament to their discipline and structure at the back.

Standing in their way this time are Oliver Glasner's spirited Crystal Palace, who have carried the confidence from last season's FA Cup triumph into this campaign. The Eagles went an impressive 19 games unbeaten before a recent hiccup against Everton, and their organized, hard-working setup makes them anything but an easy opponent. Arsenal may be flying high, but Glasner's side will be eager to remind the league’s front-runners that they're no pushovers in this London derby.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace.

READ MORE: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Preview: Team news, tickets, live stream, odds and more

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch and live stream Arsenal vs Crystal Palace worldwide

In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier Leagueand Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming options available on NOW TV and Sky Go UK.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Sunday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

Useful links