Kyle Walker says that supporters have made a habit of approaching him and expressing their preference for over in this year's title race.

City are in a tight race with the Reds heading into the season's final weeks with Liverpool currently maintaining a two-point lead with one extra match played.

That makes Wednesday's clash between rivals Manchester City and Manchester United all the more vital, as the Red Devils represent the toughest opponent left on their rivals' schedule entering the last four matches of the Premier League campaign.

Manchester United are focused on a top four bid of their own, while Manchester City is even more invested in the Premier League title chase having suffered elimination at the hands of .

But, despite Man Utd's fans disdain for Liverpool, Walker says that, on the field, he expects Wednesday's derby to be a tight one between two of the league's top clubs.

“United fans are in a difficult situation obviously,” the City right-back said.

“When I’m out and about or walking my dogs, United fans are coming up to me saying, ‘We’d rather City win the league than Liverpool’.

“It’s strange to hear but I can assure you the United players aren’t going to leave a red carpet and say, ‘Go on City, score past us’.

“They’re going to make it difficult because it’s a game of football and they’re fighting for the top-four as well so they need the points.”

Liverpool are chasing a first championship for 29 years, and the club's first Premier League title, while Machester City have the opportunity to become the first club to retain the title in 10 years.

Last season, Manchester United denied City an early coronation when they recovered from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 at the Etihad.

And Walker understands that City will be in for another battle this time around.

“Obviously we could have won it against them last season and they scored a couple of good goals and got the victory,” he said. “That was probably what every United fan wanted with City not winning the title at the Etihad against United.

“We don’t owe them one because we won against them [3-1] earlier in the season but it’s one for the fans and it’s one for us to get closer to being the Premier League champions.”