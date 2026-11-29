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The future of the coaching set-ups at Saudi Arabia's biggest clubs is back in the spotlight after broadcaster Walid Al-Faraj raised questions about how to assess the spells of Simone Inzaghi, Ange Postecoglou, Marino Pusic and Jens Fissing, the coaches of Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad, setting aside the impressions of fans and the media and turning instead to the numbers and the results.

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Speaking on "Rotana Sport with Walid", Al-Faraj warned that sacking the Al-Ahli coach now could backfire, and not just on the pitch. The damage could spread to signings and players' contract renewals. He suggested a fix might need exceptional intervention from the club's owner, but he also posed a key question: is there a top coach available to take the job?

Pusic: 27 points despite the setbacks

Of the four coaches, Dutchman Marino Pusic has sparked the most debate, with inconsistent results at Al-Ahli and fans calling for him to go. The numbers, though, tell a more nuanced story.

Al-Ahli have played 13 Roshn Saudi League matches under him, winning nine and losing four. They haven't drawn once. That haul of 27 points puts them fourth, at 2.08 points per game, with 34 goals scored and 21 conceded.

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The attack has delivered, but some results still raise eyebrows. The 6-1 defeat to Al-Shabab stands out, along with losses to Al-Qadsiah and Al-Kholood. Judging his spell takes more than counting the wins.

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Inzaghi leads the way, Postecoglou in pursuit

Simone Inzaghi's numbers at Al-Hilal are far stronger. The Italian has guided them to 11 wins and one defeat in 12 league matches, collecting 33 points to sit top of the table at 2.75 points per game. His side have scored 35 and conceded just 10.

Postecoglou's Al-Nassr have taken 31 points from 13 matches, with 10 wins, one draw and two defeats. They've scored 30, conceded 14 and sit third, two points behind Al-Hilal.

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At Al-Ittihad, German Jens Fissing has eight wins, three draws and one defeat from 12 matches. That's 27 points at 2.25 per game, with the team in fifth.

A hot summer awaits Al-Ahli

On the numbers, Inzaghi is ahead so far. Postecoglou, Fissing and Pusic have posted similar returns, although each team's circumstances and number of matches differ.

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Pusic's future is the most contentious of all. Al-Faraj has raised the possibility that the coaches of both Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal could leave next summer, and he predicts Al-Ahli will start next season with a new man in charge.

Therein lies Al-Ahli's dilemma. A new coach doesn't necessarily solve their problems and could open fresh contractual and financial issues. The club need a calculated decision that balances current results, the cost of change and the demands of building a team capable of competing.