The winners will be revealed at a ceremony in the United Arab Emirates on 28 December.
France star Ousmane Dembélé, who won the world's best player award at the last edition, returns to defend his title on a 26-man list packed with the biggest names in world football. Seven of his Paris Saint-Germain teammates join him: Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz. Ruiz is the only nominee to have won both the Champions League and the World Cup in 2026.
Three of Ruiz's teammates from Spain's World Cup-winning side also make the cut: Pau Cubarsí, Rodri and young star Lamine Yamal. France's Kylian Mbappé, who won the Golden Boot at the World Cup, is there too, as are Bayern Munich duo Harry Kane and Michael Olise.
La Liga boasts seven nominees in the race for best player. The Premier League's contingent includes Arsenal trio Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. Argentina's Lionel Messi is back as well. The Inter Miami star won the award in 2015.
Fourteen players will contest the best striker award, led by Messi, Haaland, Mbappé and Kane. Luis Díaz and Julián Álvarez are the only two in this category who don't also appear among the best player nominees.
Related Topics
The midfield shortlist also numbers 14, and eight of them are up for best player too. Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham heads the pack. Joining him are Real Madrid teammate Federico Valverde, Manchester City duo Rayan Cherki and Enzo Fernández, Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard, Como's Nico Paz and Barcelona's Pedri.
Paris Saint-Germain have a strong presence in the best defender category. Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Willian Pacho all feature on the 10-man shortlist, alongside Pau Cubarsí, William Saliba, Real Madrid's Marc Cucurella, Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães, Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco. Dimarco is the only defender on the list who didn't play at the 2026 World Cup. He's also in contention for best player.
Spain's World Cup-winning squad supplies all three of its goalkeepers to the best goalkeeper shortlist: Unai Simón, David Raya and Joan García. Argentina's Emiliano Martínez, who also played in the World Cup final in New Jersey, joins them.
In the women's game, Alexia Putellas, Ewa Pajor and Melchie Dumornay lead the nominees for best female player. Aitana Bonmatí, winner of the award at each of the last three editions, misses out after an injury-hit season with Barcelona Women.
Bonmatí may be absent from the individual contest, but Barcelona still feature among the six clubs nominated for best women's club after winning four titles in 2026. Their men's team are in the running for best club too, alongside domestic and continental champions from Europe's five major leagues, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.
Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique and Luis de la Fuente, head coach of Spain's World Cup-winning side, lead a 10-strong field for best coach. Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Como's Cesc Fàbregas and Aston Villa's Unai Emery are also nominated.
Pau Cubarsí leads 14 young talents in the race for best emerging player. Real Madrid have four contenders in Yan Diomande, Endrick, Carlos Espí and Arda Güler, while Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl and Paris Saint-Germain's Warren Zaïre-Emery also feature.
Cristiano Ronaldo has had the best Middle East player award to himself since 2023, and the Portugal star and Al-Nassr captain wants to keep it. His rivals include Al-Nassr teammates João Félix and Sadio Mané, compatriot Rúben Neves of Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli duo Ivan Toney and Édouard Mendy, Moroccans Yassine Bounou and Soufiane Rahimi, and Mexico's Julián Quiñones, one of the standout stars of the 2026 World Cup. Al-Qadsiah's Musab Al-Juwayr is the only Saudi on the 10-man shortlist.
New for this edition is the "Fans' Choice Historic Club Award", which honours clubs with a long footballing heritage and a fan base handed down through generations. Real Madrid head a list of 16 clubs from 11 countries across Europe, South America and Africa, including Milan, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Benfica, Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Egypt's Al Ahly. Fans alone will decide the first round of voting for this award.
Fans can vote in 12 of the 14 categories until 30 November via vote.globesoccer.com, where supporters around the world will pick the nominees who reach the final stages.
In the second round, the Globe Soccer jury will combine their votes with the fans' to decide the winners. The panel includes leading football figures such as Marcello Lippi, Antonio Conte, Iker Casillas and Luís Figo.
The ceremony will also honour the winners of the La Liga awards for the 2025-2026 season, now that the final results for those awards have been confirmed.
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will collect the player of the season award, and his coach Hansi Flick takes best coach. Carlos Espí, now a Real Madrid striker, receives the best under-23 player award for his outstanding season with Levante.
Real Madrid's Arda Güler wins goal of the season for his exceptional long-range strike from inside his own half against Elche in March 2026. Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García collects save of the season for his superb stop against city rivals Espanyol last January.
The previous edition of the Globe Soccer Awards drew more than 30 million fan votes from over 200 countries and territories, a measure of their global reach.
This 17th edition features 14 main categories, plus a range of career and special awards handed out each year to recognise outstanding achievements and contributions to football.
The 12 categories open to fan voting are:
- Best player
- Best female player
- Best men's club
- Best women's club
- Best coach
- Best striker
- Best midfielder
- Best defender
- Best goalkeeper
- Best emerging player
- Best Middle East player
- Fans' Choice Historic Club Award
Full list of nominees for the Globe Soccer Awards
Best player
• Jude Bellingham
• Pau Cubarsí
• Ousmane Dembélé
• Federico Dimarco
• Désiré Doué
• Bruno Fernandes
• Erling Haaland
• Achraf Hakimi
• Vinícius Júnior
• Harry Kane
• Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
• Lautaro Martínez
• Kylian Mbappé
• Nuno Mendes
• Lionel Messi
• João Neves
• Michael Olise
• Raphinha
• Declan Rice
• Rodri
• Fabián Ruiz
• Bukayo Saka
• William Saliba
• Dominik Szoboszlai
• Vitinha
• Lamine Yamal
Best striker
• Julián Álvarez
• Ousmane Dembélé
• Luis Díaz
• Erling Haaland
• Vinícius Júnior
• Harry Kane
• Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
• Lautaro Martínez
• Kylian Mbappé
• Lionel Messi
• Michael Olise
• Raphinha
• Bukayo Saka
• Lamine Yamal
Best emerging player
• Pau Cubarsí
• Yan Diomande
• Endrick
• Carlos Espí
• Victor Froholdt
• Arda Güler
• Lennart Karl
• Eli Junior Kroupi
• Myles Lewis-Skelly
• Johan Manzambi
• Antonio Nusa
• Nico O'Reilly
• Kenan Yıldız
• Warren Zaïre-Emery
Best agent
• Nathan Campbell
• Jorge Mendes
• Giuseppe Riso
• Will Salthouse
Career awards and special awards: to be announced later
Best female player
• Selma Bacha
• Barbra Banda
• Klara Bühl
• Mariona Caldentey
• Temwa Chawinga
• Cata Coll
• Melchie Dumornay
• Caroline Graham Hansen
• Patri Guijarro
• Pernille Harder
• Yui Hasegawa
• Mapi León
• Ewa Pajor
• Clàudia Pina
• Alexia Putellas
• Trinity Rodman
• Alessia Russo
• Ashley Sanchez
• Khadija Shaw
• Momoko Tanikawa
Best coach
• Mikel Arteta
• Cristian Chivu
• Unai Emery
• Luis Enrique
• Cesc Fàbregas
• Hansi Flick
• Luis de la Fuente
• Vincent Kompany
• Pere Romeu
• Lionel Scaloni
Best midfielder
• Jude Bellingham
• Rayan Cherki
• Bruno Fernandes
• Enzo Fernández
• João Neves
• Martin Ødegaard
• Nico Paz
• Pedri
• Declan Rice
• Rodri
• Fabián Ruiz
• Dominik Szoboszlai
• Federico Valverde
• Vitinha
Fans' Choice Historic Club Award
• Milan
• Ajax
• Al Ahly (Egypt)
• Barcelona
• Bayern Munich
• Boca Juniors
• Celtic
• Flamengo
• Inter Milan
• Juventus
• Liverpool
• Manchester United
• Peñarol
• Real Madrid
• River Plate
• Benfica
Best men's club
• Al-Ahli (Saudi Arabia)
• Arsenal
• Aston Villa
• Barcelona
• Bayern Munich
• Flamengo
• Inter Milan
• Paris Saint-Germain
Best women's club
• Arsenal
• Barcelona
• Bayern Munich
• Cruzeiro
• Manchester City
• Olympique Lyonnais
Best defender
• Pau Cubarsí
• Marc Cucurella
• Federico Dimarco
• Achraf Hakimi
• Gabriel Magalhães
• Marquinhos
• Nuno Mendes
• Willian Pacho
• William Saliba
• Dayot Upamecano
Best goalkeeper
• Diogo Costa
• Thibaut Courtois
• Gianluigi Donnarumma
• Joan García
• Gregor Kobel
• Mike Maignan
• Emiliano Martínez
• David Raya
• Matvey Safonov
• Unai Simón
Best Middle East player
• Musab Al-Juwayr
• Yassine Bounou
• João Félix
• Sadio Mané
• Édouard Mendy
• Rúben Neves
• Julián Quiñones
• Soufiane Rahimi
• Cristiano Ronaldo
• Ivan Toney
Best sporting director
• Andrea Berta
• Luís Campos
• Deco
• Max Eberl