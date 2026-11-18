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The Globe Soccer Awards have opened worldwide fan voting for the 17th edition of the awards from today, Wednesday. The contest brings together football's leading players, clubs and coaches, headed by the biggest stars of Paris Saint-Germain, winners of the Champions League for the second consecutive time, alongside the stars of the Spain side that won the 2026 World Cup.

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The winners will be revealed at a ceremony in the United Arab Emirates on 28 December.

France star Ousmane Dembélé, who won the world's best player award at the last edition, returns to defend his title on a 26-man list packed with the biggest names in world football. Seven of his Paris Saint-Germain teammates join him: Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz. Ruiz is the only nominee to have won both the Champions League and the World Cup in 2026.

Three of Ruiz's teammates from Spain's World Cup-winning side also make the cut: Pau Cubarsí, Rodri and young star Lamine Yamal. France's Kylian Mbappé, who won the Golden Boot at the World Cup, is there too, as are Bayern Munich duo Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

La Liga boasts seven nominees in the race for best player. The Premier League's contingent includes Arsenal trio Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. Argentina's Lionel Messi is back as well. The Inter Miami star won the award in 2015.

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Fourteen players will contest the best striker award, led by Messi, Haaland, Mbappé and Kane. Luis Díaz and Julián Álvarez are the only two in this category who don't also appear among the best player nominees.

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The midfield shortlist also numbers 14, and eight of them are up for best player too. Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham heads the pack. Joining him are Real Madrid teammate Federico Valverde, Manchester City duo Rayan Cherki and Enzo Fernández, Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard, Como's Nico Paz and Barcelona's Pedri.

Paris Saint-Germain have a strong presence in the best defender category. Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Willian Pacho all feature on the 10-man shortlist, alongside Pau Cubarsí, William Saliba, Real Madrid's Marc Cucurella, Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães, Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco. Dimarco is the only defender on the list who didn't play at the 2026 World Cup. He's also in contention for best player.

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Spain's World Cup-winning squad supplies all three of its goalkeepers to the best goalkeeper shortlist: Unai Simón, David Raya and Joan García. Argentina's Emiliano Martínez, who also played in the World Cup final in New Jersey, joins them.

In the women's game, Alexia Putellas, Ewa Pajor and Melchie Dumornay lead the nominees for best female player. Aitana Bonmatí, winner of the award at each of the last three editions, misses out after an injury-hit season with Barcelona Women.

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Bonmatí may be absent from the individual contest, but Barcelona still feature among the six clubs nominated for best women's club after winning four titles in 2026. Their men's team are in the running for best club too, alongside domestic and continental champions from Europe's five major leagues, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique and Luis de la Fuente, head coach of Spain's World Cup-winning side, lead a 10-strong field for best coach. Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Como's Cesc Fàbregas and Aston Villa's Unai Emery are also nominated.

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Pau Cubarsí leads 14 young talents in the race for best emerging player. Real Madrid have four contenders in Yan Diomande, Endrick, Carlos Espí and Arda Güler, while Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl and Paris Saint-Germain's Warren Zaïre-Emery also feature.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had the best Middle East player award to himself since 2023, and the Portugal star and Al-Nassr captain wants to keep it. His rivals include Al-Nassr teammates João Félix and Sadio Mané, compatriot Rúben Neves of Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli duo Ivan Toney and Édouard Mendy, Moroccans Yassine Bounou and Soufiane Rahimi, and Mexico's Julián Quiñones, one of the standout stars of the 2026 World Cup. Al-Qadsiah's Musab Al-Juwayr is the only Saudi on the 10-man shortlist.

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New for this edition is the "Fans' Choice Historic Club Award", which honours clubs with a long footballing heritage and a fan base handed down through generations. Real Madrid head a list of 16 clubs from 11 countries across Europe, South America and Africa, including Milan, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Benfica, Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Egypt's Al Ahly. Fans alone will decide the first round of voting for this award.

Fans can vote in 12 of the 14 categories until 30 November via vote.globesoccer.com, where supporters around the world will pick the nominees who reach the final stages.

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In the second round, the Globe Soccer jury will combine their votes with the fans' to decide the winners. The panel includes leading football figures such as Marcello Lippi, Antonio Conte, Iker Casillas and Luís Figo.

The ceremony will also honour the winners of the La Liga awards for the 2025-2026 season, now that the final results for those awards have been confirmed.

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Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will collect the player of the season award, and his coach Hansi Flick takes best coach. Carlos Espí, now a Real Madrid striker, receives the best under-23 player award for his outstanding season with Levante.

Real Madrid's Arda Güler wins goal of the season for his exceptional long-range strike from inside his own half against Elche in March 2026. Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García collects save of the season for his superb stop against city rivals Espanyol last January.

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The previous edition of the Globe Soccer Awards drew more than 30 million fan votes from over 200 countries and territories, a measure of their global reach.

This 17th edition features 14 main categories, plus a range of career and special awards handed out each year to recognise outstanding achievements and contributions to football.

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The 12 categories open to fan voting are:

Best player Best female player Best men's club Best women's club Best coach Best striker Best midfielder Best defender Best goalkeeper Best emerging player Best Middle East player Fans' Choice Historic Club Award

Full list of nominees for the Globe Soccer Awards