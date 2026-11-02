Liverpool draw up Virgil van Dijk contract plan as Reds make decision on captain's Anfield future

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Liverpool are reportedly considering a new contract extension for captain Virgil van Dijk as his current deal nears its expiration. The club is eager to retain his immense leadership qualities while simultaneously negotiating a permanent transfer for Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo.

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Contract talks on the horizon

Liverpool are exploring the possibility of extending Van Dijk's contract at Anfield, as per TEAMtalk. The captain's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, prompting internal discussions over his future.

Despite turning 35, the veteran Dutch defender remains a vital component of the first team. He has featured for every single minute of their Premier League campaign so far this term.

Liverpool deeply value his ongoing importance and want him to understand that a prolonged stay is welcome. A 12-month extension with additional options attached is reportedly among the structures currently under consideration.

Iraola impressed by the captain

Van Dijk’s incredibly consistent standards on and off the pitch have greatly impressed Andoni Iraola. The manager is highly satisfied with what the legendary centre-back brings to the dressing room.

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However, finalising an agreement may ultimately require a financial compromise. As one of the highest-earning defenders in European football, Van Dijk might need to accept a salary reduction to secure a new deal.

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According to the same report, both the club and the player are entirely open-minded about how the final structure could look. There is a mutual willingness to extend a remarkable stay that spans 10 seasons and 387 appearances.

Guiding the next generation

The club places immense value on Van Dijk's unique ability to mentor younger squad members. Emerging prospects like Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni are directly benefiting from the captain's elite experience and high standards.

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While keeping their captain is crucial, Liverpool are simultaneously attempting to resolve other defensive situations. Negotiations are already underway with Barca to secure loanee Araujo on a permanent transfer.

TEAMtalk suggest the final fee for Araujo could even be lower than the original agreement. Elsewhere, the club are weighing up a potential extension for Joe Gomez, though his extensive injury record remains a significant discussion factor.

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Looking towards the future

For now, Van Dijk’s future is not viewed as an immediate cause for concern at Anfield. Sources indicate that a serious assessment of his contract situation will officially begin as the club moves into 2027.

Both parties remain completely relaxed with the current state of affairs and are keeping an open dialogue. A short-term extension appears to be a highly realistic outcome as the new year quickly approaches.