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Marciano Vink is far from impressed with the Netherlands Under-21s, who secured a European Championship place despite a 2-3 defeat by Denmark Under-21s. “It was very poor, really,” the ESPN analyst said after the play-off in Almere.

Vink was particularly alarmed by the Netherlands Under-21s' defending. “Defensively, it was very poor. They were really lucky they didn’t have to play extra time or fail to qualify altogether. Don’t ask how they managed it; it was pretty shocking at times.”

Their failure to track back frustrated him too. “At one point I was just angry and shouting. I simply don’t understand it. I just can’t get my head around it.”

“You can sprint forward. Daal and Van Bergen, for example. But when you have to help defend, you trudge back,” said Vink, stunned by the Netherlands Under-21 duo.

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Despite his fierce criticism, Vink is pleased the Netherlands Under-21s have qualified for the European Championship. “In the previous cycle, they were very good in qualifying but poor at the European Championship. Let’s hope it’s the other way round this time.”

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The Netherlands Under-21s endured a difficult evening in Almere, falling 0-2 and then 1-3 behind. Goals from Van Bergen and Devin Haen still secured their European Championship place.

Few expected such a difficult match. Michael Reiziger's team won 0-3 on Danish soil last week.

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The European Championship will take place from 16 June to 3 July 2027 in Albania and Serbia.

The draw for next summer's finals takes place on 29 November. Belgrade will host the ceremony.