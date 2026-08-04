Vinícius reveals details of his first conversation with Mourinho: he asked me for three things

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has revealed the details of his first meeting with the Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho, confirming that he asked him for three things.

The Brazilian returned to Real Madrid training after the rest period he was given following his participation with Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

His future has dominated the headlines. Vinicius has one season left on his contract, no renewal agreement has been reached, and Arsenal want to sign him this summer.

Vinicius told Real Madrid TV: "I got to know the new coach and the new players and I trained hard".

He continued: "Mourinho asked me to be: happy, cheerful, and to play football in my own style".

Press reports suggest Vinicius will meet Real Madrid officials over the coming hours to settle the matter of his contract renewal.

Without an agreement, Real Madrid may be forced to sell the Brazilian to avoid losing him for free after next season.



