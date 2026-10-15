Vinicius rages at referees: protect me, Yamal and Alvarez

Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid star, has responded to the suspension handed down against him, while directing criticism straight at Spanish league referees.

The competitions committee hit him with a four-match ban, and the timing stung. Vinicius found out about the decision as he arrived at the stadium before Wednesday evening's meeting with Roma in the second round of the Champions League league phase.

Speaking in comments highlighted by Spanish newspaper "Marca", the Brazilian said: "I think the punishment came at a bad time. They had the whole day to announce the decision, but I found out about it when I arrived at the stadium. The rule is new, and La Liga officials always come to explain the new amendments to us, but they did not explain this particular rule to us."

He added: "I have never committed a violent act against another player. I get kicked a lot, and yet I feel that referees show me cards very easily."

Vinicius criticises the way referees treat him

Rival supporters and match officials both came under fire. Vinicius says he understands the booing from the stands. What he can't explain is the inconsistency he sees in how referees handle the fouls committed against him.

He said: "It is natural for rival clubs' fans to boo me, because I am there to score goals against their teams, but I do not understand the referees' attitude."

He added: "I saw a statistic saying that I have been fouled 500 times, in return for five red cards and an unspecified number of yellow cards, while the yellow cards always go to me. I do not understand it."

Players who do things differently on the pitch need protecting, Vinicius stressed, naming Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez as two more who deserve it.