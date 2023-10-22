'It's episode number 19' - Vinicius Jr can barely contain fury on social media as he accuses Sevilla fans of racially abusing him during Real Madrid clash

Vinicius Junior has accused Sevilla fans of racism, and has praised the club for ejecting those responsible from the stadium.

Madrid and Sevilla played out a 1-1 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday. However, Vinicius Jr has since claimed that he was racially abused by home supporters, and says he has the video evidence to back such a claim up.

Sevilla, he says, ejected those responsible, having identified them quickly, but the Brazil international has expressed his sadness that one of the perpetrators was a child.

He has also made it clear that this is the 19th time in which he has been targeted by such abuse, and he has urged Spanish authorities to take steps to prevent this from happening once again; namely by seeking criminal action against anyone found to racially abused a player.

He wrote in a statement: "Congratulations to Sevilla for their quick action and for punishing yet another sad episode for Spanish football.

"Unfortunately, I was shown a video of another racist act at Saturday's match, this time by a child. I'm very sorry that there was no-one to educate them. I invest, and I invest a lot, in education in Brazil to form citizens with attitudes different from these.

"The face of today's racist is plastered all over the websites, as it has been on several other occasions. I hope the Spanish authorities do their part and change the law once and for all.

"These people have to be punished criminally too. It would be a great first step to prepare for the 2030 World Cup. I'm on hand to help. Sorry to sound repetitive, but this is isolated episode number 19. And counting..."