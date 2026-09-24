For decades, Brazilian players have carried a reputation for short careers on the pitch compared with the great powers of the game. The pattern is familiar: the Brazilian peaks early, then his output fades at a younger age than many of Europe's stars, and even than those of neighbouring Argentina.

Some blame the lifestyle. Others point to a lack of professionalism among many of them. Whatever the reasons, Raphinha offers a different model.

Born in December 1996, the Brazilian did not hit his peak in his early twenties. He has done so as he knocks on the door of his thirties, the 29-year-old delivering the best football of his entire career at the start of this season.

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Vinicius Junior, 26, tells a different story. He arrived at Real Madrid at 18 and exploded early, before declining clearly last season and carrying that dip into the current campaign, a path far closer to the traditional Brazilian model.

The numbers say a great deal. With 12 goals in just 7 La Liga matches this season, Raphinha is more lethal than Real Madrid's entire attack. The quartet of Mbappe (7 goals), Bellingham (3), Vinicius (one goal) and Diomande (no contributions) have managed only 11 goals between them in the Spanish league.

Raphinha also shattered a record held by Lionel Messi himself, who scored 11 goals in his first 7 La Liga matches during the 2017-2018 season. That mark stood until the blazing Brazilian tore it up.

Hansi Flick deserves his share of the credit for the Barcelona star's brilliance. The coach trusted him not only as a winger, his usual position, but as a striker this season. After chasing Julian Alvarez for months, the German finally realised he already had one of the best forwards in the world, at least for now.

Vinicius, meanwhile, renewed his Real Madrid contract after a marathon of negotiations, only for the mountain to labour and bring forth a mouse. Coach Jose Mourinho will have to deal with the fallout once the international break ends, especially amid a broad attack from Real Madrid fans on a player cherished at the Santiago Bernabeu for years. Now he sits under major doubts.

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