Vinícius apologises to Real Madrid and complains of persecution

Vinícius Júnior apologised to his Real Madrid team-mates and the club's supporters after his sending-off in Saturday's clash with Villarreal, which Los Blancos edged 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Vinícius took to social media to react to his dismissal. The Brazilian forward posted a short message on his Instagram account after the final whistle, having seen red in the 72nd minute.

"The happiness continues. I apologise to my team and its supporters," the winger wrote, blending celebration of the win with regret at leaving his team-mates a man down during the decisive stage of the match.

His sending-off arrived in one of the most controversial moments of the evening. Having come on as a second-half substitute, Vinícius put the ball in the net and briefly looked to have doubled Real's lead, only for the referee to chalk it off. The official ruled he had fouled a Villarreal defender in the build-up, pulling Saliba's hair during the challenge that preceded the shot.

In the same instant, the referee flashed the red card and sent Vinícius off down the tunnel.

The Brazilian trudged off clearly furious at the decision, gesturing in protest as he went.

Down to ten men, Real Madrid were left to protect their one-goal lead, Yan Diomande having struck the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute.

Not long afterwards, Vinícius vented again. He shared a new post on his Instagram stories, airing his frustration at refereeing treatment he believes he faces time and again.

"The player who always gets both the yellow and the red card is Vinícius, what a disgrace," the comment read, alongside a collection of images from different matches in which the player believes opponents escaped a booking despite fouling him or aiming blows at him.



