With Vinicius Junior serving a suspension, Yan Diomande grabbed his chance. The Ivorian lit up Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu with a goal and an assist in this La Liga clash.

Opta's numbers tell the story. At 19 years and 338 days, Diomande became the youngest Real Madrid player this century to score and assist in a single La Liga match, beating the previous mark held by England's Jude Bellingham, who did it at 20 years and 51 days.

Breaking the record was only half of it. Diomande teed up Turkey's Arda Guler for the opener on a lightning counter-attack, then capped Los Blancos' four with a thunderous strike from outside the box after Sevilla had pulled one back.

Back-to-back assists now sit on his record, a first since he arrived in Europe's top five leagues. He threaded the decisive pass against Roma in the Champions League, then did it again against Sevilla, proof of his growth and his knack for delivering on the big stage.

That display hands him a serious boost in the scramble for a regular starting berth, especially with competition heating up across the front line. He made the most of his minutes in the absence of Vinicius, one of the club's sharpest attacking weapons.

The timing could hardly be better. A mouthwatering Clasico against Barcelona looms, and Diomande's latest showing gives the coaching staff fresh options. He has shown he can score and create in equal measure, and he is doing everything he can to cement his place among the Madrid ranks.