Video: World champion appears: surprise visit to Barcelona training

Barcelona had a surprise guest at their training session today, Thursday, at the Joan Gamper Sports City, as they prepared for the start of the new season next August.

Eric Garcia, the Barcelona player crowned World Cup champion with Spain, showed up at the club's facilities to greet his team-mates before heading off on holiday.

The Catalan centre-back made his first World Cup appearance in the final minutes against Argentina. He is one of eight Barcelona players who lifted the 2026 trophy.

Congratulations and hugs greeted Garcia as he arrived at training. German head coach Hansi Flick offered his own, as did plenty of the squad, among them Gerard Martin, Marc Casado, Hector Fort and Roony Bardghji, in a friendly atmosphere on the pitch at the Sant Joan Despi stadium.

Garcia stole the show. Flick had once again turned to a number of Barcelona Atletic players and the youth team (Juvenil A) with so many internationals away.







