Video: with Marmoush featuring, Tottenham break their curse and fall to a three-goal defeat

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League misery deepened on Saturday. A 3-2 home defeat to Aston Villa in the fifth round left the London club still searching for their first win of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi's side slipped to a third league defeat of the campaign, against two draws, in a match that saw Egypt's Omar Marmoush start. Villa, meanwhile, picked up their first three points of the season.

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Spurs went into the game desperate to right the ship after four rounds without a victory. Defeats to Brentford and Newcastle opened the campaign, before goalless draws with Nottingham Forest and Everton followed.

Their problems ran beyond the league. A 3-1 loss to Liverpool dumped them out of the EFL Cup, ramping up the pressure on De Zerbi and his players.

An injury that compounds the troubles: Aston Villa strike

An early blow rocked Tottenham. Spain right-back Pedro Porro went down in the 17th minute, dropping to the pitch as the medical staff rushed on.

Medics tried to check on Porro and get him back on his feet, but the defender could not continue. De Zerbi was forced into an emergency change barely a minute later.

On came Archie Gray for Porro in the 18th minute, Tottenham's first forced change of the afternoon.

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Porro's injury was not the end of it. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Villa struck the opener.

The goal arrived in the 45+4th minute, born of a joint error between the Tottenham defence and their goalkeeper. Boubacar Kamara swung a cross into the box and Yohann Manzambi lashed it into the net.

A disallowed goal, then a second strike

Spurs came out fighting after the break. Substitute Mohammed Kudus thought he had levelled in the 60th minute, but VAR chalked it off for offside against Robertson.

Villa doubled their lead in the 67th minute. Jackson collected a pass from Manzambi, beat his marker and dinked in a tame effort that somehow deceived the Tottenham keeper and crept in.

Tottenham kept probing for a route back, but Villa landed another blow in the 79th minute through a stunning Emiliano Buendia strike.

A slick move and a string of Villa passes set it up. John McGinn rolled it along the ground to Buendia, who thrashed it home.

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Tottenham break their scoring drought

Relief finally came in the 86th minute. Conor Gallagher ended a 446-minute wait for a Premier League goal this season, pouncing on a low cross from Kudus to fire in Tottenham's first of the campaign.

Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke added a second in the eighth minute of stoppage time, but it was too little, too late to spare Spurs the defeat.

The result leaves Tottenham stuck on two points, down in 18th. Villa move up to 15th on four points after their first win of the season.

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