Video: with an early brace, Liverpool halt the Brighton train

Liverpool brought Brighton's run to a shuddering halt, beating them 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday evening in the eighth round of the Premier League.

The opener arrived through a Pascal Gross own goal. Florian Wirtz's shot struck the Brighton man and changed direction to nestle into the net in the 17th minute.

Alexander Isak doubled the lead four minutes later. He collected Bradley Barcola's pass inside the box and turned it home with a single touch.









Brighton pressed hard after the break and dominated possession, yet they never truly threatened Liverpool's goal. The hosts sat deep and hunted on the counter.

Both managers turned to their benches, but the scoreline held firm.

This is Brighton's first defeat in seven matches across all competitions, a run of six wins and a draw.

Their previous loss came on 30 August, a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool, meanwhile, keep rolling. This was a fourth straight victory across all competitions, two in the Premier League and two in the Champions League.

Victory lifted Liverpool to 15 points in fourth, just one behind third-placed Brighton.



